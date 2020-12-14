Shiv includes two major components: a builder and a small bootstrap runtime.

In order to build self-contained single-artifact executables, shiv leverages pip to stage your project’s dependencies and then shiv uses the features described in PEP 441 to create a “zipapp”.

The feature of PEP 441 we are using is Python’s ability to implicitly execute a __main__.py file inside of a zip archive. Shiv packs your dependencies into a zip and then adds a special __main__.py file that instructs the Python interpreter to unpack those dependencies to a known location, add them to your interpreter’s search path, and that’s it!

Note “Conventional” zipapps don’t include any dependencies, which is what sets shiv apart from the stdlib zipapp module.

shiv accepts only a few command line parameters of its own, described here, and any unprocessed parameters are delegated to pip install . This allows users to fully leverage all the functionality that pip provides.

For example, if you wanted to create an executable for flake8 , you’d specify the required dependencies (in this case, simply flake8 ), the callable (either via -e for a setuptools-style entry point or -c for a bare console_script name), and the output file:

$ shiv -c flake8 -o ~/bin/flake8 flake8

This creates an executable ( ~/bin/flake8 ) containing all the dependencies required by flake8 that invokes the console_script flake8 when executed!

You can optionally omit the entry point specification, which will drop you into an interpreter that is bootstrapped with the dependencies you specify. This can be useful for creating a single-artifact executable Python environment:

$ shiv httpx -o httpx.pyz --quiet $ ./httpx.pyz Python 3 .7.7 ( default, Mar 10 2020 , 16 :11:21 ) [ Clang 11 .0.0 ( clang-1100.0.33.12 )] on darwin Type "help" , "copyright" , "credits" or "license" for more information. ( InteractiveConsole ) >>> import httpx >>> httpx.get ( "https://shiv.readthedocs.io" ) <Response [ 200 OK ] >

This is particularly useful for running scripts without needing to contaminate your Python environment, since the pyz files can be used as a shebang!